Number Theory: What the trade war means for climate crisis
ByAbhishek Jha
Apr 11, 2025 09:26 AM IST
Does the resulting economic environment have any implications for the climate crisis? Here is what that shows
The additional tariffs on goods trade announced, and subsequently partially withdrawn, by the US has sent shockwaves through the world. This is because trade has become essential to the production and consumption of goods since the second world war. Does the resulting economic environment have any implications for the climate crisis? The answer to this question is just as much uncertain as the expected economic impact of the move. However, one can expect some outcomes using past data. Here is what that shows.