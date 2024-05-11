Number Theory: Will Madhya Pradesh be a landslide for BJP once again?

All 29 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) in Madhya Pradesh will finish polling after the fourth phase of the current election cycle on May 13. In the assembly elections held in late 2023, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won a massive victory against the Congress. Is the BJP all set to replicate its 2023 victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? An HT analysis of past results in Madhya Pradesh suggests that the BJP has been a dominant political force in Madhya Pradesh for a long time.

