The economic fallout of terror attacks in J&K | Number Theory

The Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April is one of the worst ever terror incidents in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. What makes the attack even worse is that it is only one of the few where tourists have been targeted. The attack, which came in peak tourist season is likely to lead to a large fall in tourist arrivals in the state and will hurt the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been on an upward trajectory, although it still lags many other states in India.

Tourists taking a ‘shikara’ ride are silhouetted against the setting Sun at the Dal Lake, in Srinagar(PTI)