The economic fallout of terror attacks in J&K | Number Theory
.
The Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April is one of the worst ever terror incidents in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. What makes the attack even worse is that it is only one of the few where tourists have been targeted. The attack, which came in peak tourist season is likely to lead to a large fall in tourist arrivals in the state and will hurt the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been on an upward trajectory, although it still lags many other states in India.
Tourism was on a path of recovery in Jammu and Kashmir
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / The economic fallout of terror attacks in J&K | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy