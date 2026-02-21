The good, bad and ugly of AI for India | Number Theory

Will India’s stock market AI FOMO turn out to be a JOMO?

India was one of the worst performing equity markets last year. This year so far has not been very different. While headwinds such as US tariffs played a role in poor sentiment, one of the big reasons why Indian equity returns have lagged behind countries such as the US is the absence of an AI boom in India. Data shows that a very large part of the rally in US equities is driven by seven tech firms invested most heavily in AI. In case this bubble is pricked, prices could correct very sharply in markets such as the US. India, not having been a part of the rally, might escape such a drastic correction. To be sure, some blowback in the wake of a crash will be inevitable and India is also dealing with headwinds from the loss in market cap of domestic IT firms which are being seen as losing out due to AI.