The small club of AI giants | Number Theory

AI dominance entails a five-layered supply chain; only a couple of companies are present across all

If one were to paraphrase the modern food supply chain analogy, AI is the chip-to-bot equivalent of farm-to-fork. At the first level of the AI supply chain is ‘compute’ hardware. It requires microprocessors and advanced chips. Then comes the data centre and cloud infrastructure, which is where the hardware described above is deployed. This infrastructure is then fed massive amounts of data—proprietary or public—and ‘trained’ on it which then leads to a model being generated which can claim to have AI. The final part of the AI supply chain is a consumer facing application which uses this AI to handle particular tasks. Each of these stages is so difficult to master that only a handful of companies have managed to break ground in the area. Even within this small club, only a couple or so are present across all of these verticals. Among the top 20 global AI firms, the top seven are all US-based listed companies, and together are worth more than twice the next 13 combined. By contrast, several pivotal firms stay specialised. ASML, SK Hynix and TSMC sit at chokepoints in chip equipment, memory and fabrication, but rarely cover the wider stack. To be sure, US private AI firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic sit at the cutting edge of model development, but unlike the tech incumbents they do not control chips, data centres or cloud platforms. They are scaling up indirectly, securing long-term compute partnerships and raising capital linked to infrastructure build-outs.