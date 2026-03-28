This time is different: $100 oil more painful now than before for India | Number Theory

Crude in March 2026 and March 2022 is not very different in dollar terms, but the INR price is very different

CMIE gives monthly and daily data for the price of crude oil in dollar terms. Brent crude was priced at $117.2 per barrel in March 2022. This is an important milestone because the Russia-Ukraine war started in February 2022. Brent crude’s price was $118.4 per barrel on March 20, 2026. This is a difference of just about 1% from the immediate aftermath of Ukraine war. However, the price in INR in these two periods varies by a much larger amount. This is because of the movement in the INR-USD exchange rate. This number was ₹ 76.24 per USD in March 2022, leading to a price of ₹ 8,935.3 per barrel for Brent crude. With the INR-USD exchange rate falling to ₹ 93.35 per USD on March 20, 2026, the domestic currency price of Brent crude was ₹ 11,052.64 per barrel; a difference of 23.6%. Such differences can also be seen in historical data.