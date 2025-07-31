Tracking the world’s most valuable companies | Number Theory

Nvidia soared past the $4 trillion in market capitalisation milestone on July 9, becoming the world’s first company to cross this threshold. Which are the most valuable companies in the world? What sectors do they operate in? Where are they located? HT has looked at data on the world’s top ten companies over a 45-year period to answer some of these questions. Since historical data on market value of companies across the world is not readily available publicly as a single database, it was compiled from multiple sources including Bloomberg, FT Global 500 lists, companiesmarketcap.com, and reports from CNBC as well as Swiss-publication Organisator.

Today, AI-powered tech titans occupy seven of the top 10 ranks.