War, peace and democracy in Europe — Part 2 | Number Theory
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 09:15 am IST
.
The first part of this series compared the costs of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict for both countries and how the US is trying to put pressure on both of them to end the hostilities. Irrespective of how the conflict ends, the rest of Europe faces difficult policy choices which are linked but not confined to the fate of Russia and Ukraine. Here are four charts which describe this situation.
War, peace and democracy in Europe — Part 2
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editors Pick / War, peace and democracy in Europe — Part 2 | Number Theory
SHARE
Copy