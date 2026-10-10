What do the bypoll results tell us about their states? | Number Theory

TVK has consolidated its position in Tamil Nadu at the cost of the AIADMK

The two ACs which went to polls in Tamil Nadu were Dharapuram and Maduranthakam. The All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won both these ACs in the elections which were held in May. The bypolls were held because both AIADMK members resigned. The ruling party (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) TVK has won both these ACs. It had finished third and second in these ACs when elections were held in May. TVK’s vote share has increased by 13.8 and 8.64 percentage points in Dharapuram and Maduranthakam compared to May. Almost all of these gains seem to have come at the AIADMK’s cost, whose vote share has fallen by 15.4 percentage points in Dharapuram and 9.6 percentage points in Maduranthakam. However, its latest vote share – 37% in Dharapuram and 40% in Maduranthakam – is not something which appears as overwhelming support for a party which has just captured power. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) vote share changed little between the two elections, falling from 32.2% to 31.8% in Dharapuram and from 30.2% to 29.1% in Maduranthakam. The bypoll results also suggest that if the TVK continues to grow at the cost of the AIADMK, it might continue to remain ahead of the DMK despite the latter retaining its 2026 May election support levels.