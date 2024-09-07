Violence against women may be misleading because of various factors. Is there a way to pinpoint the extent of such misreporting in India?
The first part of this series explained how official statistics on violence against women may be misleading because of various factors and lead to misreading of differences in such statistics across places or time. Is there a way to pinpoint the extent of such misreporting in India?
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News/Editors Pick/ Number Theory: Does underreporting obscure scale of violence against women?