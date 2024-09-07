 Number Theory: Does underreporting obscure scale of violence against women? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Does underreporting obscure scale of violence against women?

ByRoshan Kishore
Sep 07, 2024 10:19 AM IST

Violence against women may be misleading because of various factors. Is there a way to pinpoint the extent of such misreporting in India?

The first part of this series explained how official statistics on violence against women may be misleading because of various factors and lead to misreading of differences in such statistics across places or time. Is there a way to pinpoint the extent of such misreporting in India?

There are significant state-wise differences in underreporting of violence against women.
There are significant state-wise differences in underreporting of violence against women.
Chart 1
Chart 1
Chart 2
Chart 2
Chart 3a
Chart 3a
Chart 3b
Chart 3b
Chart 3c
Chart 3c
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On