100 crore infrastructure boost on cards for Allahabad University

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 19:50 IST

The over 132-year-old Allahabad University (AU) is in for a major makeover as the varsity administration has prepared a ₹1 billion (₹100 crore) proposal for giving a fillip to infrastructure related works, said an official.

For the mega mission, the university administration has got a detailed proposal prepared by experts and the same has been sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) seeking its approval and funds, said AU public relation officer Chitranjan Kumar.

The central university desires to build new lecture halls, reading rooms and a new hostel as part of the initiative, he said.

“Allahabad University vice-chancellor Prof RL Hangloo is personally leading the mission. It is under this initiative that an infrastructure strengthening exercise for the university’s arts and science faculty campuses have been planned,” said Kumar.

He said the plan is to get the approval at the earliest so that all the proposed construction works are completed in a year’s time.

As per the proposal, a lecture hall has been proposed on the science faculty campus. The plan is to build a ground+ two floor building embellished with all modern teaching aids, claimed officials aware of the proposed constructions but didn’t wishing to be named.

Likewise, the plan is to construct a new building for chemistry department while also undertaking a renovation of the existing building.

In the arts faculty campus, the plan is to construct a modern spacious reading room spread across 2000 sq metres. This reading room will be constructed on the lines of the varsity’s latest building that has come up on its FCI campus, said officials.

Similarly, a new well-equipped modern hostel having a capacity to accommodate 300 students is also on the cards, they added.

University officials claimed that all preparations at their level were completed and as soon as the sanction was received from the MHRD, the work would start.