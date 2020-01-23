11 year- old Carolyn of Mizoram saved a minor from kidnapper, to be awarded national bravery award

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:18 IST

Carolyn Malsawmtluangi, aged just 11, this little girl from Mizoram has become an epitome of courage and quick presence of mind by saving a minor from being abducted.

A student of class four in Muana Primary School, Carolyn not only mustered the courage to rescue a child from the clutches of her kidnapper, but also reunited her with her family after four days.

“On June 10 (last year), Carolyn spotted a 31-year-old young woman, accompanied by a child, both new to her locality. Carolyn immediately picked up the girl, carried her on her back and ran towards her home. When the kidnapper woman saw Carolyn running with the child, she asked her to stop and threatened to hit her with stones. The woman later identified as Zonunsangi Fanai run after Caroline and pelted stones at her. Despite this, Carolyn safely brought the abducted child to her home,” a police official told IANS.

Fanai was subsequently arrested by the police for trying to traffic the seven-year-old girl and was sent to judicial custody. Hailing from Zuangtui Vengthar, a locality on the northeastern outskirts of capital Aizawl, Carolyn lives with her grandparents after her father left them a few years ago.

Community Health Action Network (CHAN), an anti-human trafficking group of the Salvation Army Church, last year honoured the daring girl with an appreciation certificate and a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

CHAN programme Director Major Lalliankunga said the girl was felicitated for her exemplary courage and shrewdness in saving the seven-year-old girl from being abducted by a woman.

“We want to motivate the people, especially the young ones, by honouring Carolyn, who set an example for others,” he said. Another braveheart of Assam - 11-year-old boy Kamal Krishna Das in September, 2018 jumped into the flooded Brahmaputra river thrice to save his mother, aunt and a stranger.

The misfortune had emerged when during a heavy flood, a country boat carrying Kamal, his mother and aunt hit the pillars of a water supply project and capsized. Witnessing this, his mother shouted at him to take off his shoes and swim to safety. When Kamal reached a safe spot, he recognised that his mother and aunt were nowhere to be seen.

Quickly, the little boy turned into a saviour knowing that his mother couldn’t swim and ventured into the water and pulled his mother to safety. Immediately after saving his mother, he dived back in and rescued his aunt. After saving his mother and aunt, when he saw a woman in a burqa with a child in her arms struggling to reach ashore, he acted fast and saved them both.

Carolyn Malsawmtluangi and Kamal Krishna Das along with four other courageous children from northeast India -- Lourembam Yaikhomba Mangang from Manipur, Everbloom K. Nongrum from Meghalaya, Master Lalliansanga and Master Vanlalhriatrenga from Mizoram -- have been selected for the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) National Bravery Awards 2019.

This year’s youngest National Bravery Award recipient - eight-year-old Lourembam Yaikhomba Mangang of Manipur had saved the life of a boy who was drowning in an Imphal river in March 2019.

Lourembam saw five-year-old Konsam Angamba drowning when he was taking a bath in the river with his friends. His presence of mind and quick action saved Konsam’s life. League of Valiant Envoys of Society (LOVES), a local NGO, had awarded Rs 1,000 to Lourembam as an encouragement for his courage.

Ten-year-old Everbloom K. Nongrum from Meghalaya was selected for the ICCW National Bravery Award for saving two of his friends from drowning in separate incidents last year. A resident of Mawryngkneng village in East Khasi district, Everbloom when asked if he felt afraid jumping into the waters, said, “No, never, I will not shy away from saving more lives in future, if it is in my ability.”

The National Bravery Awards were started by the Indian Council for Child Welfare in 1957 to recognise children for outstanding deeds of bravery and meritorious service and to inspire others to emulate their example. The ICCW has so far honoured 1,004 children with the award, including 703 boys and 301 girls.

Each awardee receives a medal, a certificate and cash. The selected children get financial assistance through donations from philanthropists till they complete graduation. Those opting for professional courses such as engineering and medicine get financial support through scholarship schemes.