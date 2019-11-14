35 European universities to take part in higher education fair in India

education

Over 35 European universities are set to participate in a two-day higher education virtual fair organised by the Delegation of EU to India from Thursday.

The event will allow Indian students, researchers and academics to interact with European universities and 18 European Union (EU) member state representatives through 47 webinar sessions as well as a number of thematic sessions and country presentations.

“We are delighted to announce the 4th European Higher Education Virtual Fair, a virtual initiative which aims at reaching out to large numbers of Indian students and facilitating their contacts with universities and other academic institutions across the European Union,” a statement quoting EU Ambassador to India, Ugo Astuto, said.

The scheduled sessions will give students the opportunity to hear in detail about study courses offered by leading universities from Czechia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.