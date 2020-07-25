e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 43 lakh disabled students across states may drop out, unable to cope with online education

43 lakh disabled students across states may drop out, unable to cope with online education

Two surveys conducted by Swabhiman, a community-based organisation, and Disability Legislation Unit of Eastern India and partner of Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) working for the rights of disabled people, particularly children, show the current extreme vulnerability of children with disability.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:12 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bhubaneswar
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Children with a disability across several states in India including Odisha, are facing a huge risk of dropping out of school as they are not being able to cope with online/digital medium for their classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two surveys conducted by Swabhiman, a community-based organisation, and Disability Legislation Unit of Eastern India and partner of Centre for Advocacy and Research (CFAR) working for the rights of disabled people, particularly children, show the current extreme vulnerability of children with disability.

The report, ‘Digital Education in India: Will students with disabilities miss the bus’ was released to the media on July 23.

Dr Sruti Mohapatra, Founder of Swabhiman said, “An underlying reality was that children from government schools belonged to poor families, and a large proportion of them were not users or owners of smartphones which are being used for online education. A total of the survey conducted, taking about 10 states of India and Odisha we found that 43 per cent of the children (out of one crore) will be dropping out of schools.”

When the government prepared its responses amid COVID-19 to tackle the situation, Swabhiman also started thinking about physically-challenged in terms of how they should undergo rapid testing and stay active, as per Dr Mohapatra.

“We had to plan about how they would be able to understand all the safety precautions and they should also be a part of government’s relief works,” she added.

One of these challenges, as per Dr Mohapatra, was the right to education for disabled people.

“This category of people is being neglected. In two big surveys, we gave questionnaires to students, parents and teachers. We also held a few interviews and discussions,” she said.

Dr Mohapatra further believes that COVID-19 has thrown new challenges and remote learning is not for this category of children.

“When we talk about them, the number is huge. It is close to some crores,” she added.

Speaking to ANI, Manisha Priyadarshini, a physically-disabled student of a slum here told, “I am physically disabled since childhood. I am facing huge difficulty to access online classes as there is no network in this area. It is easy for us to clear our doubts when the teacher is present physically.”

tags
top news
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
Rajasthan political drama is back in the Supreme Court, hearing on Monday
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
Striving to restore status quo ante at LAC, says Northern army commander
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
‘Will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan, even stage dharna outside PM house’: Gehlot
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
Why ‘biryani challenge’ features in Kerala CM’s daily Covid briefings
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
LIVE: 9,251 fresh coronavirus cases, 257 deaths recorded in Maharashtra
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Body of Odisha cop who died of Covid-19 lay on hospital floor for hours
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
Watch: 8-yr-old Namo rescued from kidnappers; Rs 2 lakh reward for cops
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In