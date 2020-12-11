e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / 55K school students to recite 19 verses from Bhagavad Gita at international Gita Mahotsav

55K school students to recite 19 verses from Bhagavad Gita at international Gita Mahotsav

A total of 55,000 school students will collectively recite 19 verses from the Bhagavad Gita at this year’s international Gita Mahotsav in Haryana, an official statement said on Thursday.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 09:09 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Chandigarh
Bhagwad Gita
Bhagwad Gita
         

A total of 55,000 school students will collectively recite 19 verses from the Bhagavad Gita at this year’s international Gita Mahotsav in Haryana, an official statement said on Thursday.

The international Gita Mahotsav -2020 will be held from December 17 to 25.

The recitation will be conducted through online mode at 12 noon on December 25, the statement said.

As many as 9,000 students will be from Kurukshetra, where the international festival is held each year, while other students will be from the remaining 21 districts in the state.

“These students will be connected online simultaneously,” the statement said.

The Education Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of linking all schools with this programme.

The director of secondary education has written a letter to the education officers of all the districts, district project coordinator, block education officer and heads of schools asking them to prepare for the programme.

According to the guidelines for COVID-19, it has been decided to conduct all school competitions online this time, the statement added.

top news
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
US inches towards approving Pfizer; Egypt receives China vaccine
US inches towards approving Pfizer; Egypt receives China vaccine
Strong winds improve Delhi air quality, AQI in poor category
Strong winds improve Delhi air quality, AQI in poor category
Snowfall in hills, light rain likely over parts of NW India today
Snowfall in hills, light rain likely over parts of NW India today
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In