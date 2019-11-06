Abhivyakti IIT Kanpur 2019: ‘Startup solution to many socio-economic challenges,’ says UP’s Additional Chief secretary Alok Sinha

education

Additional chief secretary Alok Sinha on Tuesday said startups were the solution to many socio-economic challenges people face at the state and national level. He said the startups at IIT-K combined a great deal of innovation and technology to address problems in a range of sectors. He said this while jointly inaugurating Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur that organized its annual startup showcase event ‘Abhivyakti’ 2019 on Tuesday at IIT Kanpur.

The event saw dignitaries from different bodies in the government of India such as NSTEDB DST, FICCI, BIRAC, business and industry leaders and innovators.

Nirankar Saxena, deputy secretary General FICCI, said, “It’s very crucial for première engineering institutions like IIT-K to constantly forge an ever stronger industry and customer connect. For this to happen, it’s imperative that there is very regular on campus interaction with many visiting industries who should collaborate, leverage IIT-K’s expertise towards technology commercialisation.”

Harkesh Mittal, programme head of Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Tech Commercialisation at DST GOI, echoed the perspective saying, “It’s important for leading technical institutions to strive to stay relevant to industry requirements and have the flexibility to accommodate demand-driven R&D.”

SIIC IIT Kanpur signed an MoU agreement with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) which is an association of business organisations in India.

Established in 1927, on the advice of Mahatma Gandhi by GD Birla and Purushottam Das Thakurdas, it is the largest, oldest and the apex business organisation in India to expand the incubator’s network.

SIIC IITK also signed an MoU with Goodera, to work upon a wholesome solution for social entrepreneurs that will allow corporation participation in each of their success stories. With this partnership, Goodera and SIIC will work together to ensure the future of social entrepreneurship is bright and secure in this country, said Abhishek Humbad, CEO, Goodera.