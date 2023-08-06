AILET 2024: Registration begins tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, check eligibility criteria

The National Law University of Delhi will begin the registration process for the All India Law Entrance Test-2024 (AILET 2024) for admission to five-year BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs for the academic year 2024–2025. Candidates will be able to submit the online application form nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2024: Registration begins tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

As per the schedule, the AILET 2023 exam will take place on December 10. The AILET 2023 examination will be held from 11 am to 12: 30 pm.

ALIET 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Eligibility: The candidate must have passed the Higher Secondary School Examination (10+2) or an equivalent test with a minimum cumulative score of 45% of the total marks (40% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities). A score of 65% on the Higher Secondary School Examination under the 10+2 system, or a comparable exam, is required for admission under the category of Foreign Nationals.

LL.M (One Year) Programme - Eligibility: A candidate for admission to the one-year LL.M. program must have completed the LL.B. or an equivalent degree from a recognised university with at least 50% in aggregate (45% in the case of SC/ST/Persons with Disabilities).

PH.D - Eligibility: Candidates should possess a Master's degree in Law or a professional degree declared equivalent to the Master's degree in Law by the corresponding statutory regulatory body, with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade 'B' in the UGC 7-point scale.