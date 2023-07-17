Home / Education / Admissions / AP ECET counselling 2023 registration ends today on ecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ECET counselling 2023 registration ends today on ecet-sche.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Candidates can apply on ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The application process started on July 14.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to close the online counselling process of the Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET 2023) today, July 17. Candidates can apply on ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The application process started on July 14.

AP ECET counselling 2023: Last date to apply on ecet-sche.aptonline.in (Harvinder Singh/HT/For representation)
Apply for AP ECET 2023 counselling

The registration process for AP ECET counselling has to be completed through this steps:

Candidate registration

Checking payment status

Printing application form

Checking HLC

To submit forms, candidates belonging to OC/BC categories have to pay 1,200 as processing fee. SC, ST candidates have to pay 600.

As per the schedule of AP ECET counselling, candidates have to complete certificate verification at help line centres between July 17 and 20.

They have to exercise web options between July 19 and 21 and change it, if required, on July 22.

APSCHE will announce ECET seat allotment result on July 25.

AP ECET is a state-level entrance test held for lateral entry to Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

