AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates: Where, how to download final phase allotment results when out

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates: Check the steps to download seat allotment results when released.

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates: The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the final phase seat allotment results soon. When released, candidates who participated in the final round will be able to check their allotment results on the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Following the publication of the seat allotment results, candidates will need to report to the allotted colleges between July 23 and July 25, 2025. ...Read More

According the official schedule, classes were set to commence on July 23, 2025.

The online payment of processing fee cum registration began on July 18 and concluded on July 19, 2025.

Additionally, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres was done from July 18 to July 19, 2025.

AP ECET Counselling 2025: Steps to check seat allotment result

Candidates can check the allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

Go to official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in On the home page, click on the link to check AP ECET final allotment results 2025. Key in your credentials to log in, and submit. Check the seat allotment result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

