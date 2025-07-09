Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result on July 9, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in. AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result releasing today at polycet.ap.gov.in, here's how to check

All candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the college from July 10 to July 14, 2025. Classes will commence on July 10, 2025.

Candidates who applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by entering the login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth. Follow the steps given below to check the seat allotment result.

AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

1. Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The tuition fee payable after allotment is ₹4700/- for government and aided polytechnics and ₹25000/- per annum for private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges. .The reimbursement of Tuition fee in respect of all eligible candidates will be as per the orders issued by Government of Andhra Pradesh from time to time. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.