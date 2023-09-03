News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling ends tomorrow

AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling ends tomorrow

Sep 03, 2023 02:00 PM IST

AACCC NEET counselling is for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats of undergraduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) courses.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of Ministry of Ayush will close registrations for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2023 tomorrow, September 4. Candidates can apply till 2 pm on aaccc.gov.in. The fee payment facility will remain active till 5 pm.

AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 registration, choice filling ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)
The choice filling and locking process will also end tomorrow. While choice filling can be done till 11:55 pm, the choice locking window will remain available from 2 pm to 11:55 pm.

Processing of seats will take two days and round 1 allotment results will be out on September 7.

Candidates have to report at allotted institutes for admission between September 8 and 13.

There will be two more rounds of AYUSH NEET counselling, followed by a mop-up round. Registrations for the second round will begin on September 20.

For more details, check the schedule here.

