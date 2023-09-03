AYUSH NEET UG counselling registration, choice filling ends tomorrow

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of Ministry of Ayush will close registrations for the first round of NEET UG counselling 2023 tomorrow, September 4. Candidates can apply till 2 pm on aaccc.gov.in. The fee payment facility will remain active till 5 pm. AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023 registration, choice filling ends tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

AACCC NEET counselling is for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats of undergraduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) courses.

The choice filling and locking process will also end tomorrow. While choice filling can be done till 11:55 pm, the choice locking window will remain available from 2 pm to 11:55 pm.

Processing of seats will take two days and round 1 allotment results will be out on September 7.

Candidates have to report at allotted institutes for admission between September 8 and 13.

There will be two more rounds of AYUSH NEET counselling, followed by a mop-up round. Registrations for the second round will begin on September 20.

For more details, check the schedule here.

