BHU UG 1st Allotment List 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today at bhu.ac.in

BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Banaras Hindu University will release BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result on August 8, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in. All those candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below....Read More

1. Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.

2. Click on BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the respective faculty/ college on August 25, 2025. The classes will begin on August 28, 2025.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on August 11, Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on August 14 and Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on August 18, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment result, direct link and more.