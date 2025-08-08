BHU UG 1st Allotment List 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment results releasing today at bhu.ac.in
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment result will be out today, August 8, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Banaras Hindu University will release BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result on August 8, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.
1. Visit the official website of BHU at bhu.ac.in.
2. Click on BHU UG Admission 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Those candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the respective faculty/ college on August 25, 2025. The classes will begin on August 28, 2025.
The Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on August 11, Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on August 14 and Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on August 18, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment result, direct link and more.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Reporting dates
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Candidates who are allotted a seat can report to the respective faculty/ college on August 25, 2025.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Steps to check results
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Official website to check seat allotment result
bhu.ac.in
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: How is admission done?
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Admission is based solely on CUET-UG 2025 scores, except for programs requiring practical test or physical test.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: About seat allotment
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Seat allocation and admissions for all undergraduate programs (excluding Foreign Students) will be conducted through the Combined Allotment Program – Undergraduate 2025 (CAP-UG 2025). Detailed information regarding CAP-UG 2025 will be announced on the official BHU admission website.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Seat allotment result dates
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: The Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on August 11, Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on August 14 and Round 4 seat allotment result will be out on August 18, 2025.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Classes begins on August 28
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: The classes will begin on August 28, 2025.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: When can candidates report to allotted colleges?
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Those candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the respective faculty/ college on August 25, 2025.
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: How to check seat allotment result?
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Where to check results?
BHU UG 1st Allotment 2025 Live: Date and time
