BITSAT 2021: Apply for exam change details till tomorrow on bitsadmission.com

Birla Institute of Technology and Science has activated the link to change the exam details for BITSAT 2021 till August 8, 2021. Candidates can make changes in exam dates/ slots/ centres till 9.30 am on August 8. The changes can be done through the official site of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com.

This facility is for those students who were facing problems appearing for the BITSAT exam due to a clash with other exams. The Institute has decided to conduct the examination for such students on August 9, 2021 at few select centres. The hall ticket for the same students will be available on August 8, 2021 at 11 am.

BITSAT 2021: How to make changes

To apply for the change, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BITSAT on bitsadmission.com

• Click on the link flashing on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

• Click on submit and your details have been saved.

• Once done, candidates can download the page for further need.

Candidates must choose 3 preferences for the revised schedule of BITSAT-2021 examination of which at least one preference should be either Pilani or Goa or Hyderabad campuses of BITS. The preferences of examination centers given by the candidates are only indicative and are to guide the Institute for scheduling the examination. The Institute cannot guarantee that the candidate will be allotted his/her first preference. The exact center where candidates will be appearing for the test will be announced at BITS website on August 8 at 11 am.