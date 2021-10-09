Home / Education / Admissions / DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 releasing today, admission begins on October 11
admissions

DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 releasing today, admission begins on October 11

DU 2nd cut off list 2021 to release today, October 9, 2021. Candidates can check the list on du.ac.in. The admission process will begin on October 11, 2021. 
DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 releasing today, admission begins on October 11(Amal KS/HT file photo)
DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 releasing today, admission begins on October 11(Amal KS/HT file photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:44 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Delhi University will release the DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 on October 9, 2021. The list will be available to all the candidates on the official site of DU on du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. The admission on the basis of the second cut off list will begin on October 11 at 10 am and will end on October 13, 2021, at 11.59 pm. 

The colleges affiliated with the varsity will also release their respective second cut off list before the varsity releases the list. The varsity will release the cut off lists for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts. 

The colleges will complete the approvals for admission against the DU 2nd cut off list by October 14 and the last date for payment of application fees by candidates is till October 15, 2021. 

The first cut off was released on October 1, 2021, and the admission process was started on October 4 and ended on October 6, 2021. Nearly 36,000 students have paid the fee for admissions to Delhi University (DU) under the first cut-off till Friday evening, university officials said. However, the varsity has extended the payment deadline till midnight. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university admission du cut off list du cutoff + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out