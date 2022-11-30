DU PG Admission 2022 Live: DU starts releasing 1st merit list for PG courses
DU PG Admission 2022 Live Updates: Candidates can visit admission.uod.ac.in to check merit lists.
DU PG Admission 2022 Live Updates: University of Delhi has started releasing merit lists for admission to postgraduate courses. Candidates can go to the PG admission section on admission.uod.ac.in and check it. The direct link is given below.
Candidates selected in the first round can apply for admission against the first merit list from December 1 to December 3. The last date to pay the fee and secure admission is December 4.
The second merit list will be published on December 7 and the third merit list will be out on December 10. The university may release further admission lists, if seats remain vacant.
For postgraduate courses, Delhi University gives admission both on the basis of marit and entrance examination result.
Nov 30, 2022 02:51 PM IST
DU PG 1st merit list 2022: Admission schedule
Nov 30, 2022 02:16 PM IST
DU PG Admission 2022: Direct link to check 1st merit list
Candidates can check DU PG 1st merit list 2022 here.
Nov 30, 2022 02:15 PM IST
DU PG admission 2022 1st merit list
So far, merit lists have been released for the following courses:
B.Ed. Special Education (VI)
M. Tech. Microwave Electronics
M.A. French
M.A. Geography
M.A. German
M.A. Hispanic
M.A. Italian
M.A. Life Long Learning & Extension
M.A. Linguistics
M.A. Sociology
M.Sc. Biochemistry
M.Sc. Biophysics
M.Sc. Development Communication & Extension
M.Sc. Human Development & Childhood Studies
M.Sc. Microbiology
M.Sc.- Ph.D. Combined Degree course - Biomedical Sciences
M.Sc. Resource Management & Design Application
For other courses, merit lists will be released shortly.