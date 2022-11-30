Home / Education / Admissions / DU PG Admission 2022 Live: DU starts releasing 1st merit list for PG courses
DU PG Admission 2022 Live: DU starts releasing 1st merit list for PG courses

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 02:52 PM IST

DU PG Admission 2022 Live Updates: Candidates can visit admission.uod.ac.in to check merit lists.

DU PG Admission 2022 Live: DU starts releasing 1st merit list for PG courses on admission.uod.ac.in
DU PG Admission 2022 Live: DU starts releasing 1st merit list for PG courses on admission.uod.ac.in(Raj K Raj/HT photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
DU PG Admission 2022 Live Updates: University of Delhi has started releasing merit lists for admission to postgraduate courses. Candidates can go to the PG admission section on admission.uod.ac.in and check it. The direct link is given below.

DU PG Merit list 2022

Candidates selected in the first round can apply for admission against the first merit list from December 1 to December 3. The last date to pay the fee and secure admission is December 4.

The second merit list will be published on December 7 and the third merit list will be out on December 10. The university may release further admission lists, if seats remain vacant.

For postgraduate courses, Delhi University gives admission both on the basis of marit and entrance examination result.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    DU PG 1st merit list 2022: Admission schedule

    The window to apply for admission against the first merit list from December 1 to December 3. The last date to pay the fee and secure admission is December 4.

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:16 PM IST

    DU PG Admission 2022: Direct link to check 1st merit list

    Candidates can check DU PG 1st merit list 2022 here

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:15 PM IST

    DU PG admission 2022 1st merit list

    So far, merit lists have been released for the following courses:

    B.Ed. Special Education (VI)

    M. Tech. Microwave Electronics

    M.A. French

    M.A. Geography

    M.A. German

    M.A. Hispanic

    M.A. Italian

    M.A. Life Long Learning & Extension

    M.A. Linguistics

    M.A. Sociology

    M.Sc. Biochemistry

    M.Sc. Biophysics

    M.Sc. Development Communication & Extension

    M.Sc. Human Development & Childhood Studies

    M.Sc. Microbiology

    M.Sc.- Ph.D. Combined Degree course - Biomedical Sciences

    M.Sc. Resource Management & Design Application

    For other courses, merit lists will be released shortly. 

DU PG Admission 2022 Live: DU starts releasing 1st merit list for PG courses

