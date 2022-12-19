DU UG Admissions 2022: Special spot round vacant seats out, registration today

Delhi University has released DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round vacant seats. Candidates who have applied for the special spot round can check the vacant seats on the official site of DU at du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the schedule, candidates can apply for special spot allocation round from December 19 to December 20, 2022. The declaration of special spot allocation list will be done on December 22 and candidates can accept the allocated seat from December 22 to December 23, 2022.

The colleges can verify and approve the online applications from December 22 to December 24, 2022. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is till December 25, 2022. To check the vacant seats, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

DU UG Admissions 2022 vacant seats link

DU UG Admissions 2022: How to check vacant seats

Visit the official site of Delhi University on admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU UG Admission 2022 special spot round vacant seats link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the vacant seats.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.