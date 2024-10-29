Fully funded PhD programs at University of Oxford, check eligibility and more

It is not an easy task to be an expert in the field of your choice. To become an expert in a particular field and carry on with research prospects in the field requires immense support and guidance from experts who can help you with the same. Here are some fully funded PhD programs offered by the University of Oxford for individuals interested in pursuing them.(Unsplash)

To be able to complete PhD in the field of your choice requires a passion for research, the ability to learn from engaged peers and finding the right supervisor who can guide you through your doctoral journey. For candidates, getting admitted into a PhD program and finding the right guide to help with their research is not just the tough part, funding them in their research journey too is a tough question for many.

Here are some fully funded PhD programs offered by the University of Oxford for individuals interested in pursuing them.

Research Studentship in Scalable Security Support for Next-Generation Computing Architectures

Under this program, candidates will investigate emerging system architectures' security scalability and privacy concerns. This will involve devising new techniques for data security in emerging system architectures

The project also proposes to study new cryptographic primitives and explore efficient mechanisms for leveraging them to enhance the privacy and security of future systems.

According to the University of Oxford, the project’s outcomes are planned to be published in top computer architecture conferences and journals.

Also Read: Learn AI like a pro: UG courses on Artificial Intelligence by IITs that prospective engineering aspirants can consider

Candidate requirements:

A first-class honours degree in Computer Engineering or Computer Science

Prior research experience in computer architecture and/or security – although not required, prior publications are recommended

Excellent English written and spoken communication skills

The following skills are desirable but not essential:

Ability to program in C/C++

Familiarity with the Linux environment

Prior experience in using computer architecture simulators (Gem5, SST, Simics, etc.)

Duration: 3.5-year D.Phil. studentship

Application Deadline: December 1, 2024

Award Value: This studentship is funded through the Engineering Science department and is open to Home and overseas students (full award – fees plus stipend). As per the university, course fees are covered at the level set for home and overseas students.

Research Studentship in Tidal Stream Energy

University of Oxford is seeking doctoral students to work on the CoTide program with interests in one or more areas of turbine hydrodynamics and design, resource modelling, naval architecture and ocean engineering, system optimisation and control co-design.

Selected candidates will work within the CoTide team using a range of numerical modelling and optimisation techniques supported by high-performance computing facilities and/or experimental facilities.

Candidate requirements:

A first-class honours, or strong upper second-class degree in Engineering, Physics, Applied Mathematics or a related field

Ability to undertake experimental investigations and/or scientific programming in Matlab, Python, Fortran, C/C++, etc,

Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English.

The following skills are desirable but not essential:

Strong understanding and experience in computational or experimental fluid dynamics

Duration: 3.5-year DPhil studentship

Application Deadline: December 3, 2024

Award Value: This studentship is funded by the Department of Engineering Science of the University of Oxford. Course fees will be covered at the level set for Home/ROI students (£10070 p.a. in 2025/6) and a stipend (tax-free maintenance grant) will be paid at the UKRI rate (at least £19,237 p.a.).

Also Read: Planning to study in China? Here's all you need to know about USTC Fellowship

Research Studentship in Youth Sports Medicine and Technology

This research program was launched in 2021 and is based within the University’s Institute of Biomedical Engineering (Department of Engineering Science).

The program shifts the traditional emphasis of research into sports injury - which is predominantly adult-centric and based upon treatment – by concentrating on younger athletes, 11-18 years old, and focuses on prevention rather than cure.

Candidate requirements:

A first-class or strong upper-second-class undergraduate degree with honours in engineering, physical sciences or medical sciences discipline relevant to the proposed area of research

Excellent English written and spoken communication skills

Interest in the field of sports medicine and technology

The following skills are desirable but not essential:

Experience in experimental or computational research in the field of sports medicine and technology, as demonstrated by a publication at an international conference, journal or first-class final-year project report

Ability to program in MATLAB or Python

Duration: 4-year DPhil studentship

Application Deadline: December 3, 2024

Award Value: This studentship is open to both UK students (full award – fees plus stipend) and Overseas students (full award – fees plus stipend). University course fees are covered at the level set for UK students (£10,070 in the 2025-26 academic year) and Overseas students (£33,370 in the 2025-26 academic year). The stipend (tax-free maintenance grant) will be c.£21,237 (£19,237 UKRI stipend level plus £2,000 top-up) for the first year, and at least this amount for a further three years.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: India among the top three startup destinations globally | IIT Mandi report