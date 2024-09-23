Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result, merit list out at uhsrugcounselling.com, direct link here

The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list for Round 2 on Monday, September 23, 2024. Candidates who registered for the admission process for the second round can check the seat allotment result and merit list on the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com. Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result, merit list is out at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Candidates will be able to download their letters by logging in to the portal using their NEET UG application number and date of birth.

As per the revised official schedule, the window for online deposition of tuition fee is now open and will close on September 29, 2024, at 5 PM.

The document verification of candidates for round 2 will be conducted from September 30 (9 AM onwards) to October 2, 2024.

Additionally, the provisional admission letter can be downloaded after successful documents verification from September 29 to October 5, 2024, which is also last date of joining in the allotted institute.

The official website states that the personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered.

It may be mentioned here that the provisional Merit List cum Allotment of seats of those candidates have been released who applied for MBBS/BDS in Govt./Govt.Aided and Private Medical/Dental Colleges in the State of Haryana, Including those under Private Universities (SGT Medical/Dental College & Research Institute (Budhera, Gurugram), PDM University (Bahadurgarh), Maharishi Markendeshwar University Sadhopur (Ambala), Al Falah School of Medical Science & Research Centre (Faridabad).

Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result, merit list: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of USHRUG at uhsrugcounselling.com.

Click on Haryana NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result, merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates are advised to check the official website.