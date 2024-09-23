IIT Madras launches ‘IITM School Connect’, aims to educate school students in Data Science & AI, Electronic Systems

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched the IITM School Connect program with an aim to help school students make informed choices about their higher education and professional lives. IIT Madras launches ‘IITM School Connect’ with an aim to educate school students in Data Science & AI, Electronic Systems. (HT Photo)

As part of the program, students are being offered two certificate courses in ‘Data Science and Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Electronic Systems’.

The two courses have been designed by IIT Madras professors, with content specifically tailored for school students, as informed in a press release. The certification programs are open to all students of Classes XI and XII of partner schools.

Also read: SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2024 released at scertpet.co.in, check via direct link here

The key highlights of the courses include:

Recorded lecture videos

Hands-on training

Live Interactions

Assignments

Computer-based assessment for certification

Additionally, the online courses are aimed at providing hands-on career experience for Class XI and XII students, the release added. The courses will be conducted for eight weeks.

Notably, registrations for the upcoming batch already started on September 16, 2024, and will close on October 4, 2024. The course will commence from October 21, 2024.

Additionally, schools interested in enrolling students for the upcoming batch should do so before September 30, 2024.

Also read: Study in UK: Window to apply for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship 2025 closes on Oct 15, check important details here

It may be mentioned here that over 500 schools across India are partnering with IIT Madras, and as many as 11,000 students across the country have already been enrolled in the first batch.

Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Chair of the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) at IIT Madras informed that at present, two key courses are being offered, namely Data Science and AI, and Electronic Systems, adding that plans are on to introduce more such hands-on programs in the coming months, catering to a wider range of interests.

Also read: IIM Lucknow, IIT Kanpur to offer joint programme in Healthcare Management

Speaking about this program, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean of Academic Courses at IIT Madras, highlighted that students pursuing the Data Science course have engaged in hands-on projects, using datasets to extract meaningful insights.

“Courses such as these, expose the students to the various disciplines and help children identify their interests and strengths,” he added.

Prof. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Faculty Coordinator of BS Degree at IIT Madras informed that the response from schools and students has been very positive so far.

Meanwhile, for more information about the courses, applicants can visit the official website at school-connect.study.iitm.ac.in.