IGNOU January 2021 session registration ends tomorrow, direct link to apply here

Indira Gandhi National Open University will end the registration process for IGNOU January 2021 on April 30, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for various courses in regular distance mode can apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

The registration date was extended for all courses except certificate, semester-based, merit-based programs. A total of 16 courses are offered by IGNOU through online mode that is approved by UGC. Candidates who still have not applied for the admission session can apply online by following these simple steps given below.

How to apply

• Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.

• Click on IGNOU January 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can fill in the necessary details.

• Make the payment of course fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

To apply for the session, candidates will require a scanned copy of the photograph, age proof, educational qualification, experience certificate, category certificate, and BPL certificate, if below the poverty line. Candidates are advised to scan documents from your originals. The fees have to be paid online through credit card, debit card or net banking.