IIM CAT 2021 admit cards to be released tomorrow, know how to download

IIM CAT 2021 admit cards: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will release the admit card for CAT 2021 on October 27 at 5 pm. Candidates who have applied for the common admission test 2021 (CAT 2021) can download their admit card from the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (the organising institute of exam this year) will conduct the CAT 2021 examination on Sunday, November 28 in three sessions. CAT will be conducted in test centers spread across around 158 test cities.

The CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January 2022.

How To Download CAT 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website of CAT 2021– iimcat.ac.in

Click on the link to download the admit card

Key in your credentials and login

CAT 2021 admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference