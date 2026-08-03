The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, has launched an online certificate course on Advanced Data Science and Machine Learning for Business Analytics. The six-month online course is scheduled to begin on October 3, 2026.

IIT Kanpur launches online course on Advanced DS and ML for Business Analytics (HT Photo)

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The programme is designed to equip working professionals with industry-relevant skills in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and business analytics, enabling them to leverage data-driven technologies to make informed business decisions.

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As per the official press statement issued by IIT, the course is developed in collaboration with faculty from leading IITs and IIMs. The program offers practical training in Python and R programming, data analysis, data visualisation, machine learning, and generative AI. Participants will gain hands-on experience in applying these tools to solve real-world business problems, automate routine tasks, and generate actionable insights for organisations.

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Candidates who have a graduation degree from any with a minimum aggregate score of 55% from a recognised university or institution can apply. Candidates with three or more years of relevant professional work experience are eligible with a minimum aggregate score of 40%. Admissions for the programme are open until mid-September 2026.

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Speaking about the programme, Prof. Abhinav Tripathi, Program Coordinator and faculty member in the Department of Management Sciences at IIT Kanpur, said "In today's rapidly evolving professional landscape, AI/ML and its tools have become essential career skills and capabilities. Young professionals must augment their domain expertise with AI/ML capabilities to innovate, solve complex problems with data-driven insights, and lead organisational transformation. This programme has been designed to provide participants with practical, industry-relevant knowledge and hands-on exposure to AI, machine learning, and business analytics, enabling them to confidently apply these technologies to real-world business challenges."

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The application fee is ₹1000/- + 18% GST. The program fee is ₹85,000/- + 18% GST. The payment should be made through online mode.