Home / Education / Admissions / IIT Madras begins registration for MA admission through GATE

IIT Madras begins registration for MA admission through GATE

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 18, 2023 03:43 PM IST

IIT Madras Admission Through GATE: The institute offers he offering two-year MA programmes in Development Studies, English, and Economics.

The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications from candidates with valid GATE score in subject code XH (Humanities & Social Sciences) for admission to two-year masters programmes (MA) in Development Studies, English, and Economics.

IIT Madras Admission 2023: Apply for Masters courses through GATE score
IIT Madras Admission 2023: Apply for Masters courses through GATE score

Candidates with a valid GATE score can apply through the MTech and MA admission portal, mtechadm.iitm.ac.in. The last date to apply is April 7.

During MA at IIT Madras, students are required to complete a minimum of 200 credits to be eligible for a degree. Each stream will have 25 seats for Indian students and seats for foreign students will be supernumerary.

The students of each stream will have the option of upgrading to PhD program as per the Institute guidelines, IIT Madras said.

Speaking about the restructured MA programmes, Prof. Jyotirmaya Tripathy, Head, Dept. of HSS, said, “Historically we have been leaders among IITs in offering degrees in liberal arts. Given the changing needs of time, we have restructured our programme to cater to that section of students who want to pursue a career path that gets the best of liberal education along with market readiness in an environment that is conducive to creativity and reflection. This is on top of world-class infrastructure and the lure of being taught by some of the finest minds of the country in an institution that has been consistently ranked as number one in the country.”

For further details, visit the department website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out