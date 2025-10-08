Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has extended the registration date for JNVST 2026. The Class 9, 11 admission registration process has been extended till October 21, 2025. Candidates, parents and guardians who want to apply for the admission process can find the direct link through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2026: Registration date for Class 9, 11 extended, apply at navodaya.gov.in

To apply for Class 9, 11 selection test candidates can follow the steps given below.

JNVST 2026: How to register 1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on JNVST Class 9, 11 Admission 2026 links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test will be held on February 7, 2025. Each candidate shall appear for the selection test at the examination center allotted to him/her as indicated on the Admit Card. The medium of the paper will be bilingual (hindi and english).

According to the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme, one Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is to be set up in each District in a phased manner. At present, 653 Vidyalayas are functional in 27 States and 08 Union Territories except state of Tamil Nadu. For more related details candidates can check the offficial website of NVS.