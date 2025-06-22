Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat acceptance, fee payment for Round 1 ends today at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 22, 2025 10:56 AM IST

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The link for online reporting, fee payment for Round 1 will close at 5 PM today at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can use the direct link.  

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, will be closing the window for fee payment and seat acceptance for Round 1 on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Candidates who applied for the counselling are are yet to make payment of fee and report online can do so on the official website at josaa.nic.in. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The window for online reporting and fee payment for Round 1 will close on June 22, 2025, at 5 PM.
JoSAA Counselling 2025: The window for online reporting and fee payment for Round 1 will close on June 22, 2025, at 5 PM.

The link for online reporting (submit willingness, upload documents, fee payment) for Round 1 will close at 5 PM. 

Also read: TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to challenge answer key

As per the revised schedule, the resolution of Fee Payment Issues for Candidates who have made Payment Attempts before the payment deadline will be done on June 23, 2025, by 5 PM.

Additionally, the last day to respond to query for Round 1 is June 24, 2025, by 10 AM.

Also read: UGC NET admit card 2025 for June 25 released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

The Round 2 seat allotment will be done on June 25, 2025, by 5 PM.

It may mentioned here that the Round 1 seat allotment results were released on June 14, 2025.

Also read: TS EDCET result 2025 out at edcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to download rank cards

JoSAA 2025 Counselling 2025: Steps to make fee payment for Round 1

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make payment of fee: 

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. On the home page, go to the candidate login section.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Click on the option to make payment of fee online for Round 1.

5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat acceptance, fee payment for Round 1 ends today at josaa.nic.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On