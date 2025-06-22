JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat acceptance, fee payment for Round 1 ends today at josaa.nic.in, direct link here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, will be closing the window for fee payment and seat acceptance for Round 1 on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Candidates who applied for the counselling are are yet to make payment of fee and report online can do so on the official website at josaa.nic.in. JoSAA Counselling 2025: The window for online reporting and fee payment for Round 1 will close on June 22, 2025, at 5 PM.

The link for online reporting (submit willingness, upload documents, fee payment) for Round 1 will close at 5 PM.

As per the revised schedule, the resolution of Fee Payment Issues for Candidates who have made Payment Attempts before the payment deadline will be done on June 23, 2025, by 5 PM.

Additionally, the last day to respond to query for Round 1 is June 24, 2025, by 10 AM.

The Round 2 seat allotment will be done on June 25, 2025, by 5 PM.

It may mentioned here that the Round 1 seat allotment results were released on June 14, 2025.

JoSAA 2025 Counselling 2025: Steps to make fee payment for Round 1

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make payment of fee:

1. Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. On the home page, go to the candidate login section.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Click on the option to make payment of fee online for Round 1.

5. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of JoSAA.