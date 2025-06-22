TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to challenge answer key

The Telangana Council of Higher Education is scheduled to open the TG ICET objection window on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test and wish to challenge the provisional answer key will be able to do so on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Check the steps to challenge answer key.

Notably, the council had released the TG ICET Answer Key 2025 on June 21, 2025, along with the question papers and candidates' responses.

The objection window will remain open till June 26, and candidates will have to pay ₹500 per question challenged.

If an objection is found valid, it will be considered for processing the result, and the fee collected against it will be refunded, the council informed.

TG ICET 2025 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 8 and 9, in two shifts on both days. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the second shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The entrance test, conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the TGCHE, Hyderabad, is for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the answer key:

1. Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

3. Read the important guidelines displayed on the screen.

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

5. Challenge the answer key as per instructions given, and make the payment of fee.

6. Submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS ICET 2025.