Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to challenge answer key

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 22, 2025 10:01 AM IST

The TS ICET 2025 objection window will remain open till June 26, and candidates will have to pay ₹500 per question challenged.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education is scheduled to open the TG ICET objection window on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test and wish to challenge the provisional answer key will be able to do so on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Check the steps to challenge answer key.
TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Check the steps to challenge answer key.

Notably, the council had released the TG ICET Answer Key 2025 on June 21, 2025, along with the question papers and candidates' responses. 

The objection window will remain open till June 26, and candidates will have to pay 500 per question challenged. 

Also read: UGC NET admit card 2025 for June 25 released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

If an objection is found valid, it will be considered for processing the result, and the fee collected against it will be refunded, the council informed. 

TG ICET 2025 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 8 and 9, in two shifts on both days. The first shift was held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the second shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Also read: Constable recruitment exam: HPPSC rubbishes cheating allegations, condemns dissemination of misinformation

The entrance test, conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the TGCHE, Hyderabad, is for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges.

Also read: TS EDCET result 2025 out at edcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to download rank cards

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the answer key:

1. Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

3. Read the important guidelines displayed on the screen. 

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

5. Challenge the answer key as per instructions given, and make the payment of fee.

6. Submit and download the confirmation page. 

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TS ICET 2025. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today at icet.tgche.ac.in, here's how to challenge answer key
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On