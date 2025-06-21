Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
TS EDCET result 2025 out at edcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to download rank cards

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 21, 2025 06:06 PM IST

Candidates can visit the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in to download their rank cards. The direct link is given below.

TS EDCET Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) has announced the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test or TS EDCET result 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in to download their rank cards. The direct link is given below. 

TS EDCET result 2025 out at edcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link here(Official wbesite, screenshot)
TS EDCET result 2025 out at edcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link here(Official wbesite, screenshot)

TS EDCET result 2025: Direct link to check scores

Candidates must use their hall ticket numbers and dates of birth to download rank cards. These are the steps they need to follow-

TS EDCEDT Result 2025: How to download rank cards?

  1. Open the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in. 
  2. Click on the rank card download link displayed on the home page.
  3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.
  4. Check and download the result.

TGCHE conducted the TS EDCET examination on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The exam was held in two sessions. The first session was from 10 am to 12 pm and the second session was from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

The provisional answer key was released on June 5 and the objection window (on the payment of 500 per question) was closed on June 9.

TGCHE said if an objection is found valid, then the fee will be refunded. 

TS EDCET is a common entrance test for admission to two-year BEd regular courses in colleges of Education in Telangana. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). 

For further information, such as counselling details, candidates should regularly visit the official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
