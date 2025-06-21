Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
TS ICET provisional answer key 2025 released, direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 21, 2025 02:37 PM IST

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Candidates can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, previously TSCHE) has shared the provisional answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET or TG ICET) examination. Candidates can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in. TS ICET answer key 2025 live updates

TS ICET provisional answer key 2025 released, direct link (HT file)
TS ICET provisional answer key 2025 released, direct link (HT file)

Along with the answer key, TSCHE has also released question papers and displayed the candidates' response sheets.

TS ICET answer key, question paper, responses: Direct link to download

This year, the entrance test was held on June 8 and 9. On both days, the test was held in two shifts. The first shift was from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. 

The question paper had three sections – section A (Analytical Ability), section B (Mathematical Ability) and section C (Communication Ability).

In sections A and B, questions were in English and Telugu and English and Urdu. In section C, questions were in English only.

The entrance test was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, conducted the exam on behalf of the council.

Next, candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying  500 per question. The window will open tomorrow, June 22 and close on June 26, 2025.

TGCHE will review the objections, and valid ones will be considered for processing the result. The fee collected against the valid objections will be refunded. 

The result of the entrance test will be declared on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Also read: CSBC admit card 2025: Check when Bihar Police Constable admit cards will be released for each exam day

TS ICET Answer key 2025: How to check provisional key, questions, responses

Go to the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Open the provisional answer key, question paper and/or responses link, as required.

Enter your login credentials.

Check the answer key.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / TS ICET provisional answer key 2025 released, direct link to check
