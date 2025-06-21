CSBC admit card 2025: Check when Bihar Police Constable admit cards will be released for each exam day

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) recently released exam city information slips for the Constable recruitment examination, 2025 and next, it will release admit cards. When released, candidates can download the Bihat Police Constable admit card by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC admit card 2025: Check when Bihar Police Constable admit cards will be out (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Also read: UGC NET admit card 2025 news live updates

The written exam will be conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.

Previously, the board informed when the admit cards will be released. Candidates can check the details below.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025: Exam date-wise admit card release dates

For the July 16 exam, CSBC will release the Bihar Police Constable admit card on July 9.

For the July 20 exam, Constable written exam admit cards will be out on July 13.

For the exam scheduled for July 23, CSBC Constable admit cards will be out on July 16.

CSBC will release the Bihar Police Constable admit card for the July 27 examination on July 20.

The admit card for the July 30 exam will be out on July 23.

For the last exam day – August 3 – Bihar Police Constable admit card will be out on July 27.

The admit card will mention the roll number, exam centre name, father's name and other details. Candidates need to download and take a printout of the admit card. They will not be allowed to appear for the exam without admit cards.

CSBC has asked candidates to carefully read the instructions given on the Bihar Police Constable written exam admit card and follow them on the test day.

On the exam day, along with the admit card, candidates must also bring a valid photo ID such as Aadhar card, passport, driving license, PAN card or voter ID.

For candidates who are unable to download the admit card from the website, CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards according to the schedule given in this notification.