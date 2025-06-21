JoSAA counselling 2025: Check placement records of top 5 NITs as per NIRF

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA, is conducting the online counselling process for admission to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and National Institute of Technology (NIT)+ seats. The fee payment window for the first round will end tomorrow, June 22 and seat allotment results for the second round will be announced on June 25. JoSAA counselling 2025: Check placement records of top 5 NITs (ANI/For representation)

NITs are among the most sought-after technical education institutions in the country. While placement records may not be the ultimate factor that a prospective undergraduate Engineering student considers, they play a key role in deciding which institute to choose.

The table, based on the National Institute of Ranking Framework or NIRF 2024 data, shows the placement records of the top 5 NITs- number of graduates, number of graduates placed, median salary and the number of graduates who opted for higher studies.

NIRF Rankings: Placement records of the top 5 NITs

Name of institute Academic Year No. of students graduating in minimum stipulated time No. of students placed Median salary of placed graduates per annum (Amount in Rs) No. of students selected for Higher Studies National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappall (NIT Trichy) 2022-23 1075 853 1576000 (Fifteen lakh and seventy six thousand) 142 National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka, Surathkal 2022-23 903 794 1500000 (Fifteen lakh) 74 National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela 2022-23 910 795 1250000 (Twelve lakh and fifty thousand) 40 National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal 2022-23 542 452 1000000 (Ten lakh) 43 National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut 2022-23 894 811 1170000 (Eleven lakh amd seventy thousand) 75 View All Prev Next

JoSAA Counselling 2025: What's next for candidates?

As mentioned above, JoSAA will announce the round 2 seat allotment result on June 25. Here are some important dates candidates should remember-

Resolution of issues related to fee payment for candidates who made payment attempts before the deadline: June 23, 2025, by 5 PM.

Deadline to respond to query for round 1: June 24, 2025, by 10 AM.

JoSAA 2 seat allotment result: June 25, 2025, by 5 PM.

Online reporting for round 2: fee payment/ document upload / response by candidate to query (if required) for Round 2: June 25 to June 29, 2025, by 5 PM.

Last date for fee payment for round 2: June 29, 2025, by 5 PM.

Resolution of fee payment issues (Only for candidates who have made payment Attempts before the payment deadline): June 30, 2025, by 5 PM.

Last day to respond to queries for round 2: July 1, 2025, by 10 AM.

Round 3 seat allotment result: July 2, 2025, at 10 AM.

