UGC NET admit card 2025 for June 25 released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 22, 2025 08:53 AM IST

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: Candidates whose exams are scheduled that day can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET admit card for June 25 exams. Candidates whose exams are scheduled that day can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link is given below. UGC NET admit card 2025 live updates

UGC NET admit card 2025 for June 25 exam released(Official website, screenshot)
UGC NET admit card 2025 for June 25 exam released(Official website, screenshot)

Ahead of June 25 admit cards, the National Testing Agency released UGC NET exam city slips for June 25, 26 and 27 examinations.

UGC NET admit card 2025 direct link

Exam city slips are released to inform candidates where their exam centres will be located. The admit card shows the name and address of the exam centres along with other important information.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to use their application numbers and dates of birth as login credentials. 

The national-level eligibility test is scheduled for June 25 to 29. Admit cards for the other exam days will be released later. 

UGC NET June 2025 will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question papers will have two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

Educational institutions across the country celebrate International Yoga Day 2025 | Pics

UGC NET June 2025: Steps to download admit card

1. Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the UGC NET June 2025 admit card download link

3. Enter your credentials and log in.

4. Check your admit card.

5. Download and take a printout of the document.

In addition to other details, the admit card will mention a set of important exam day guidelines. Candidates should read and follow those instructions on the day of the examination. 

Candidates whose examinations are between June 26 and 29 should regularly visit the official website for updates about their admit cards. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
