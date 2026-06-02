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JoSAA Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at josaa.nic.in, check choice filling, allotment result dates

JoSAA Counselling 2026 registration will begin today, June 2 at 5 pm. Check the choice filling, allotment result and other important dates here. 

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 03:35 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2026 on June 2, 2026. Candidates who have passed the JEE Advanced exam can check the counselling schedule on the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in. The registration link will be activated at 5 pm today.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at josaa.nic.in, check choice filling, allotment result dates(Pexels/Representational Image)

The last date to register for Round 1 is June 11, 2026. The mock seat allotment list 1, based on the choices filled by the candidates as on June 7, 2026, will be released on June 8, and mock seat allotment list 2 will be out on June 10, 2026.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 13, 2026. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload/ response by candidates can be done from June 13, 2026. The last date of fee payment for Round 1 is June 26, 2026.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Registration begins at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, direct link to apply here

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IIM Indore's Advanced Programme in Corporate Strategy & Business Leadership for strategy, leadership and AI skills

Through JoSAA counselling, admission will be conducted for 138 institutes including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2026-27.

The total intake (i.e. number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and STPwD.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 schedule out at josaa.nic.in, registration begins tomorrow

Seat allocation in IITs and IISc is based on JEE (Advanced) 2026 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ System is based on JEE (Main) 2026 rank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JoSAA.

 
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