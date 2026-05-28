The Joint Admission Committee has started the registration process for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 on May 28, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Admission Committee counselling can find the direct link through the official website of JAC Delhi at jac.delhi.admissions.nic.in. JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Registration begins at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The last date to apply for the counselling round is June 9, 2026. Candidates who want to apply should have passed the Class 12 board examination.

Direct link to apply for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: How to apply To register for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JAC Delhi at jac.delhi.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application form is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration cum counselling fee is ₹1500/- + transaction charges (as applicable). Registration fee can also be paid in cash by selecting “payment in cash/payment at SBI branch” during payment mode selection on the payment page opened while clicking on the payment option. After selecting this payment option, the candidate must fill in their mobile number and email ID and then print the challan generated by the payment system. Candidate must deposit the fee in cash using printed challan at any branch of SBI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JAC Delhi.

Official Notice Here