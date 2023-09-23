Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Mop up round post seat allotment schedule out at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released mop up round post seat allotment schedule for Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Mop up round post seat allotment schedule out

As per the official schedule, the downloading of challan and payment of fees by seat allotted candidates can be done from September 25 to September 26, 2023. The deposition of original documents can be done from September 25 to September 26, 2023.

Candidates can download the admission order after payment and after deposition of original documents from September 25 to September 27, 2023. The last date for reporting at the allotted medical/ dental college with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip is till September 27, 2023 before 5.30 pm.

The mop up round seat allotment result was released on September 22, 2023. Along with the seat allotment result, the seat allotment list and vacant seat list after mop up round has also been released by the Authority. The seat allotment result was scheduled to release on September 20, 2023, which got delayed and was released on September 22, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

