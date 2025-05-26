Edit Profile
Monday, May 26, 2025
    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Class 11th admission process resumes today

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: May 26, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Maharashtra FYJC or 11th admission is being conducted for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges in the state.

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Class 11th admission process to resume today (Representational image)
    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Class 11th admission process to resume today (Representational image)

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will resume the online registration process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 today, May 26. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra FYJC Class 11 admission at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC or 11th admission is being conducted for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges in the state. This is the first time that admissions are being conducted through a centralised online portal....Read More

    The registration process started on May 21, but the schedule was revised after the website crashed.

    Candidates can submit their online applications up to June 3. The provisional general merit list will be released on June 5. 

    Objections and correction requests against the provisional general merit list will be accepted from June 6 to 7, and the final general merit list will be out on June 8. 

    Zero round -quota admission for minority, quota, in-house quota, management quota at college level list will be done from June 9 to 11. 

    The junior college allotment list will be displayed on June 10. Candidates need to submit documents and enrol in colleges between June 11 and 18. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 26, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Final merit list release date

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: The final general merit list will be released on June 8. The zero-round quota admission for minority, quota, in-house quota, and management quota at the college level list will be done from June 9 to 11.

    May 26, 2025 10:25 AM IST

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: When will objection window open

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: As per the revised schedule of 11th admission, the window to submit objections and correction requests against the provisional general merit list will open on June 6 and close on June 7.

    May 26, 2025 10:23 AM IST

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Last date to apply and provisional merit list release date

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Candidates can submit online applications for FYJC or 11th admission up to June 3. The provisional general merit list will be released on June 5.

    May 26, 2025 10:07 AM IST

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Over 20 lakh seats available

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: The Maharashtra School Education Department is conducting FYJC or 11th admission for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges in the state. This is the first time that admissions are being conducted through a centralised online portal.

    May 26, 2025 9:54 AM IST

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Where to apply

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Candidates can apply for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission at mahafyjcadmissions.in.

    May 26, 2025 9:54 AM IST

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Registration to resume today

    Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: The registration process for FYJC or Class 11th admission in Maharashtra will resume today, May 26. 

