Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Class 11th admission process resumes today

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will resume the online registration process for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) 2025 today, May 26. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra FYJC Class 11 admission at mahafyjcadmissions.in. Maharashtra FYJC or 11th admission is being conducted for over 20 lakh seats at 9,281 junior colleges in the state. This is the first time that admissions are being conducted through a centralised online portal....Read More
The registration process started on May 21, but the schedule was revised after the website crashed.
Candidates can submit their online applications up to June 3. The provisional general merit list will be released on June 5.
Objections and correction requests against the provisional general merit list will be accepted from June 6 to 7, and the final general merit list will be out on June 8.
Zero round -quota admission for minority, quota, in-house quota, management quota at college level list will be done from June 9 to 11.
The junior college allotment list will be displayed on June 10. Candidates need to submit documents and enrol in colleges between June 11 and 18.
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Final merit list release date
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: When will objection window open
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Last date to apply and provisional merit list release date
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Over 20 lakh seats available
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Where to apply
Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live: Registration to resume today
