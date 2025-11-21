MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 choice filling ends today, check revised seat allotment result date

Medical Counselling Committee will close the MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 choice filling process on November 21, 2025. Candidates who want to fill choices for Round 1 can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2020. (HT file)

The seat processing will begin from 2 pm on November 21, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on November 22, 2025 and candidates who have been allotted seat can report to the allotted colleges from November 23 to December 1, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices for Round 1 To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the choices.

5. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per recent notice, 239 new PG seats of Deemed Universities newly sanctioned by NMC have been added in the seat matrix of Round-1. Also, 235 PG DNB (186 Govt. DNB seats and 49 Private DNB seats) seats have been withdrawn as informed by NBE due to which the roster has been recast for government institutes offering DNB courses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.