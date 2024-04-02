MDI Gurgaon admissions: Apply for PGDM-Business Administration programme

Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon is inviting interested candidates to join the Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Business Administration programme by applying for the first round before April 15, 2024. The programme aims to provide professionals with a strong foundation in business administration. The duration of the programme is 24 months and is approved by AICTE.(HT File)

The curriculum focuses on practical skills and essential managerial tools, equipping participants to navigate the dynamic and challenging business landscape adeptly, mentioned the press release.

“Our curriculum for PGDM-BA tackles the ever-evolving business landscape, fostering responsible leaders with a global outlook. It cultivates critical and innovative thinkers, nurturing entrepreneurial spirit alongside robust functional skills. This holistic approach blends lectures with interactive exercises, fostering debate through case studies and simulations, business games, and project work," said Prof Sumita Rai, Dean – Industry Connect.

Application Deadline:

April 15, 2024, until 17:00 hrs

Interview Venue:

Online

Interview Date (Tentative):

April 28, 2024

Class Commencement (Tentative):

Mid-July 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

50% marks or equivalent CGPA in classes X and XII

Bachelor's degree with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA in any discipline

Minimum 3 years of post-qualification executive work experience by April 30, 2024

For more information, visit the official website.

