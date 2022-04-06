NEET 2022 registration begins, get direct link to apply and information bulletin

NEET 2022: The online registrations for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2022) for undergraduate programs began on Wednesday, April 6 at neet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct NEET UG 2022 on July 17, 2022.

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check the <strong>notification for NEET UG 2022</strong> by clicking here.

The Entrance Test will have 200 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). The duration of the Exam will be 200 minutes ie from 2pm to 5.20pm (IST). The exam will be held at 543 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NEET 2022 live updates

Candidates can register for the exam only through online process. Instructions for the process and payment details are available on neet.nta.nic.in. The application fee for General students stands at ₹1,600 whereas students from General category (EWS), OBC/NCL will pay ₹1500. SC/ST/PwBD/third gender need to pay ₹900 as fees. Processing charges and Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable.

The dates for release of admit cards and answer keys of the exam will be announced later.

Candidates must go through the information bulletin provided on the official website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.