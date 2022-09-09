NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues important notice for candidates

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has issued important notice for candidates for NEET PG 2022 Counselling. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The Committee in the notice has asked the candidates applying for the counselling round to beware of any letters including provisional allotment letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats.

MCC has further warned the candidates to be cautious of Fake Agents and have advised to perform all activities related to Registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring agents for the same. The passwords created for registration of counselling should not be shared with anyone. Also, they should beware of fake websites.

MCC of DGHS allots seats to candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from MCC website. The NEET PG 2022 counselling will likely begin from September 19 onwards. More related details can be checked on MCC website.

