Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues important notice for candidates

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues important notice for candidates

admissions
Published on Sep 09, 2022 04:14 PM IST

MCC has released important notice for NEET PG 2022 Counselling. The official notice details can be checked below.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues important notice for candidates
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC issues important notice for candidates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has issued important notice for candidates for NEET PG 2022 Counselling. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The Committee in the notice has asked the candidates applying for the counselling round to beware of any letters including provisional allotment letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats.

MCC has further warned the candidates to be cautious of Fake Agents and have advised to perform all activities related to Registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring agents for the same. The passwords created for registration of counselling should not be shared with anyone. Also, they should beware of fake websites.

MCC of DGHS allots seats to candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from MCC website. The NEET PG 2022 counselling will likely begin from September 19 onwards. More related details can be checked on MCC website.

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg education
neet pg education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out