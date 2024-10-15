NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: MCC NEET Round 1 schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. Candidates who want to check the complete schedule can check it on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet by MCC....Read More
However, the Round 1 registration process was started on September 20, 2024. The website also activated the link, but the schedule was not released.
The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will have dates of registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates, and other information will be shared.
A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds. Follow the blog for latest updates on schedule, date and time of release and other details.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Admission process for seat allotted candidates
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment he/she may approach the allotted college/institute for completing the admission formalities. Original documents required at the time of joining in allotted Medical/Dental College.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: How to apply online?
Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.
A new page will open where the registration link will be given.
Click on the link and register yourself.
Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Documents needed at the time of admission
i. Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).
ii. Admit Card issued by NBE.
iii. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.
iv. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
v. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Check eligibility
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University.
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Details available on counselling
NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: Apply only once
