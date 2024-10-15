NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: MCC NEET Round 1 schedule awaited at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Live: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. Candidates who want to check the complete schedule can check it on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The date and time of the release of the NEET PG Schedule have not been announced yet by MCC....Read More

However, the Round 1 registration process was started on September 20, 2024. The website also activated the link, but the schedule was not released.

The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will have dates of registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates, and other information will be shared.

A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The complete schedule will have details of all the rounds.